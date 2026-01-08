Castrol India announces V Kaushik Vedula as VP for Marketing

Castrol India said it has appointed V Kaushik Vedula as Vice President for Marketing, effective February 2, 2026.
Vedula will join the brand’s management committee and will lead its integrated marketing organisation, overseeing brand development, media and research.
Announcing the appointment, Saugata Basuray, Interim CEO, Castrol India Limited, said, “Castrol is an iconic brand built on a rich legacy of innovation and leadership. Kaushik brings a mix of strategic thinking and deep operational experience in consumer goods and digital businesses. He joins Castrol at a time when the media landscape is rapidly evolving, and new sales channels are reshaping consumer and shopper behaviour. Kaushik’s expertise in scaling digital businesses and implementing digital-first consumer engagement models will be instrumental in elevating our engagement with consumers and partners, while ensuring the brand remains at the forefront of technology-led product innovation.”
Vedula has more than two decades of experience across consumer goods, fast-moving consumer durables and digital-first businesses. He most recently served as vice president–marketing at Emami, where he led brand and business strategy across multiple categories.
Before joining Emami, Vedula built a digital product business at Quess Corp after running a B2B2C venture for several years. Earlier in his career, he worked at Procter & Gamble and Nokia in roles spanning brand management, consumer marketing and sales.
Speaking on his appointment, V Kaushik Vedula said, “Castrol is a brand I have long admired for its deep understanding of consumers and its technology-led innovation. As the category evolves with changing mobility needs, new channels, and rising expectations from users, the opportunity is to build sharper relevance while staying anchored in engineering excellence. I’m excited to work with the team to help shape the next phase of Castrol’s growth.”