CCI reviews complaint against quick commerce firms over anti-competitive practices

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) is reviewing a complaint of anti-competitive practices against quick commerce companies, including allegations of predatory pricing. The complaint was filed by the All India Consumer Products Distributors Federation (AICPDF) with the Ministry of Commerce and Industry.
According to reports, CCI Chairperson Ravneet Kaur confirmed that the complaint, forwarded by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), is under preliminary review. The regulator has requested further details from the complainant, AICPDF, to proceed with the investigation. Once the information is received, the Commission will assess whether there are grounds for a detailed probe. If required, the matter will be referred to the Director General (DG) for a thorough investigation.
AICPDF, which represents around 8 lakh small retailers, claims that quick commerce platforms like Blinkit, Zepto, and Swiggy's Instamart are disrupting the traditional retail sector and FMCG distribution networks by creating an unfair competitive environment. The federation has also expressed concerns about the entry of new players like Ola into the segment. The quick commerce market in India is currently valued at around $5 billion. AICPDF has indicated it will file a formal petition with evidence in the next 10-15 days.