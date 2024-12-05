CEF Group onboards Harbhajan Singh as brand ambassador

CEF Group has announced its expansion into the e-cycle market, aiming to redefine urban mobility with eco-friendly alternatives. The company has launched a range of high-performance, affordable e-cycles priced between ₹20,000 and ₹30,000, designed to bridge the gap in the market between low-cost cycles and premium e-bikes. As part of this expansion, the company has chosen former cricketer Harbhajan Singh as its brand ambassador. With this initiative, it seeks to provide a sustainable, cost-effective mode of transport.
This latest venture introduces a range of e-cycles, aimed at providing a zero-emission alternative to traditional fuel-powered vehicles. This move aligns with the company’s broader sustainability goals, focusing on reducing carbon footprints and promoting greener cities. The e-cycle range is designed to offer an affordable, efficient transportation option while incorporating modern features. This initiative is positioned as part of a wider trend towards environmentally friendly mobility solutions.
Commenting on this milestone, Maninder Singh Nayyar, Founder & CEO of CEF Group, said "At CEF Group, our commitment to sustainability drives every decision we make, and entering the e-cycle market is a natural extension of this mission. By offering affordable, high-quality e-cycles, we aim to make eco-friendly mobility accessible to a wider audience. With Harbhajan Singh as our brand ambassador, we are confident that his influence and passion for innovation will inspire people across the country to embrace a greener, healthier way of commuting."
Singh, who has been named the brand ambassador for CEF Group’s e-cycle range, said, “I am excited to be part of CEF Group’s mission to make sustainable mobility accessible to everyone. The e-cycle range is an excellent step towards reducing environmental impact while encouraging active and healthy lifestyles. It’s an honour to represent a brand that prioritises innovation and sustainability in such a meaningful way.”
The company is expanding its presence in the electric mobility sector with plans to introduce five new e-cycle models tailored to a variety of consumer needs. In addition to the e-cycles, the company aims to diversify its offerings into electric two-wheelers, three-wheelers, and four-wheelers.