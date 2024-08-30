Celio appoints Rejoy Rajan as head of marketing & PR

Celio, a French menswear brand has announced the appointment of Rejoy Rajan as its Head of Marketing & PR. Rajan has over 16 years of experience in Brand Management, Marketing Strategy (B2B & B2C),Customer Experience and Digital Marketing in the retail Industry.
He has held key marketing roles across reputable companies such as JKHC, Diageo, JWT and Arvind Fashions. Having previously worked on both digital & traditional ecosystems of the marketing world, Rajan comes with robust learnings and skills that will be pertinent to strengthening the consumer connection for Celio India.
At Celio India, Rejoy Rajan will spearhead the men’s fashion label’s Marketing Department and oversee key function areas namely Marketing & Public Relations across platforms.
“We are thrilled to welcome Rejoy to our leadership team to spearhead our brand strategy and integrated marketing efforts. As we continue our rapid growth and aim to enhance our consumer presence in India, Rejoy's extensive experience and proven track record across the industry make him the ideal leader to elevate our brand narrative and drive greater visibility and impact,” said Satyen Momaya, CEO, Celio India.
Speaking on his appointment, Rejoy Rajan, Head of Marketing at Celio India shares, “It is an absolute honour to be associated with an iconic French brand like Celio. The brand has a strong presence in the country and I am keen to further strengthen its footprint and engage with the Gen Z & Millennials whilst increasing market share. Moreover, I eagerly look forward to learning & growing with the brand and building a community of consumers who resonate with the brand’s ethos.”