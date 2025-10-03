Cetaphil names Rohit Sharma and Ritika Sajdeh as brand ambassadors

Galderma India’s Cetaphil has appointed Indian cricketer Rohit Sharma and Ritika Sajdeh as brand ambassadors for its baby skincare range, Cetaphil Baby. The couple, parents of two children, will feature in campaigns across multiple platforms.
Speaking on the association with the brand, Rohit Sharma, Indian cricketer, said, “Given my crazy travel and training schedule, I have little time to spend at home with the kids. I make it a point that when I’m at home, I participate wholly in all activities with the kids, be it fun or caring. When Cetaphil Baby told us about how young parents are sharing the load of nurturing their babies, it perfectly resonated with our reality as a couple and as parents. We have been using Cetaphil Baby for both our kids.”
Ritika Sajdeh added, “I’m very particular about what goes on my baby’s skin. And I have always trusted Cetaphil Baby since it was recommended by my pediatrician, too. Baby skin is so delicate; we need to be even more certain that the products used on it are both safe and effective. That’s why when Cetaphil Baby approached us, we were more than happy to partner with them in their purpose of bringing good baby skin care to more and more homes.”
Speaking on the partnership, Raghavendra Sadashiva, Managing Director, Galderma India & South Asia, said, “At Galderma, our vision is Advancing dermatology for every skin story. This is especially important when we are talking about Baby’s skin. That’s why Cetaphil Baby formulations are dermatologically tested and paediatrician-recommended. We’re delighted to welcome Rohit Sharma and Ritika Sajdeh to the Cetaphil Baby family. They truly embody the spirit of modern co-parenting by sharing responsibilities and prioritising their child’s well-being. Through this partnership, we hope to inspire parents across India to embrace co-parenting while choosing safe, trusted, and paediatrician-recommended skincare for their little ones.”