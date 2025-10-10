Ceuticoz appoints Arvin Mondal as Head of Marketing

Ceuticoz, a skincare brand, has appointed Arvin Mondal as its Head of Marketing.
In his new role, Mondal is expected to oversee efforts to strengthen the brand’s presence across customer touchpoints. He will focus on building marketing strategies for retail and e-commerce channels and leading dermatologist-led education and awareness initiatives on skin health.
Mondal will also head the brand’s regional marketing and branding efforts across the UK, EU, GCC, and Southeast Asia, with campaigns and product launches addressing specific skin concerns.
Speaking on Mondal’s appointment, Sukhbir Singh Chimni, Managing Director, Ceuticoz, said, "Arvin has played a vital role in the company’s international expansion and steering Ceuticoz beyond borders from business growth in international markets to creating a global brand positioning. His new role as Head of Marketing is a well-deserved place, allowing him to now craft our brand's story as we move towards becoming a globally acclaimed skincare brand, driven by science and authenticity."
Commenting on his new role, Arvin Mondal said, "This position is a milestone moment in my career with Ceuticoz. I've always been committed to our integrity, our innovation, and the impact we can have on people's lives. With now leading the marketing team, my goal is to build Ceuticoz as a brand that is trusted globally, respected by health care practitioners and selected confidently by consumers. To me, it's about sharing a philosophy that great and beautiful solutions must be accessible to all. I'm excited to propel this next chapter of growth with passion and purpose."