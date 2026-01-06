Chandan Mukherji bids adieu to Nestlé after 21 years

Chandan Mukherji is bidding adieu to Nestlé after more than two decades with the company, marking the close of a chapter he announced in November last year.
Mukherji most recently served as Senior Vice President & Director, Strategy, Marketing & Communication, where he led the brand’s marketing efforts and digital transformation agenda, including the Digital Next programme, while shaping a focused and future-ready business strategy.
“After 21 incredible years at Nestlé, it’s time to close the chapter and move on,” Mukherji wrote in a recent LinkedIn post. “Thanks to all the wonderful people I have had the privilege to work with.”
Over the course of his career, Mukherji held leadership roles across Nestlé India and Nestlé S.A., working at a global level across multiple brands.
Reflecting on his stint as Global Head of Consumer & Marketplace Insights, Mukherji wrote, “My years as the Global Head of Consumer & Marketplace Insights soaked me into the opportunity to go to over 35 countries around the world, understand different realities and contexts, define and find solutions to different live business questions and problems.”
Earlier, as Director, Strategy, Marketing & Communication at Nestlé India, he played a key role in translating consumer understanding into brand value. “As Director, Strategy, Marketing, Communication of Nestlé India, I enjoyed every move that turned deep understanding into meaningful brand value for consumers we serve,” he noted.
Describing his time at the company as both professionally and personally significant, Mukherji highlighted the responsibility of working on brands with deep everyday relevance. “These brands are part of everyday life for millions, and being entrusted with their stewardship has been both humbling and energising,” he wrote.
Mukherji also acknowledged the agency and research partners he collaborated with over the years, including Publicis Groupe, Google, Meta, McCann, WPP, Ogilvy, Hogarth, VML, Kantar, Ipsos and Nielsen.
“I believe that the most meaningful leadership outcomes are never measured alone, the real impact happens fundamentally and quietly, ownership is everything, and success is a team sport,” he added.
He concluded by wishing his network “a strong and energised start to 2026.”
Varun Sethuraman, currently BEO - Cereals will move as Head - Marketing Communications.