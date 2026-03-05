Chandni Shah takes over as CEO of Kinnect and 22feet Tribal

Chandni Shah has been appointed Chief Executive Officer of Kinnect and 22feet Tribal Worldwide, according to a post shared by Shah on LinkedIn.
In the post, Shah outlined her initial plans for the agency, including limiting the number of new clients it takes on this year.
“I’ve always believed that how you grow matters more than how fast you grow,” she wrote.
She continued, “As I step into the role of CEO at Kinnect and 22feet Tribal, one of my first decisions has been a simple one, but not an easy one. I’m done with serial pitching. This year, we will onboard only five new clients.”
Shah said the approach is aimed at focusing on long-term brand building and deeper partnerships with clients. She wrote, “We believe in long-term brand building, and so want to be extremely mindful of who we partner with. We want to be able to showcase real impact and make sure that creativity becomes a business multiplier.”
Shah added that the agency would focus on delivering deeper engagement with existing clients and the limited number of new partnerships it takes on.
Shah added, “I don’t want to add logos to a slide. I want to genuinely move brands forward. Our commitment is simple: Deliver our best thinking, our best energy, and the very best of Kinnect and 22feet to the brands who trust us, and the five we partner to build next with.”