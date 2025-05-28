Channel Factory launches AI-powered tools to centralise ad campaign insights

Channel Factory, a global platform focused on brand suitability and contextual advertising, has launched a new suite of artificial intelligence solutions under the umbrella of 'Channel Factory Intelligence.' The move comes as advertisers seek improved control and visibility over campaigns running across multiple digital video platforms.
The new offerings include the Media Intelligence Hub, a consolidated reporting dashboard, and a Chatbot Assistant, which the company describes as its first personalised AI data analyst. Both tools are designed to address ongoing concerns around fragmented insights and limited transparency in programmatic advertising environments.
Built on proprietary machine learning models, Channel Factory Intelligence integrates campaign optimisation features with brand safety and contextual targeting capabilities. The company says the platform enables advertisers to maintain full oversight while gaining automated, data-driven insights.
The launch comes amid growing demand within the advertising industry for tools that enhance precision without compromising campaign control.
“Channel Factory’s technology supported our digital media efforts by helping us achieve more accurate contextual targeting. Their platform contributed to better audience alignment and improved deliveries. The added transparency and insights have been helpful in refining our approach.” Shantanu Sirohi, CEO, Interactive Avenues.
Also launched is a new Chatbot Assistant, embedded within Channel Factory’s ActivateIQ platform. The tool functions as an AI-powered data analyst, designed to support advertisers in making real-time campaign decisions. By combining live analytics with contextual intelligence capabilities, the assistant allows users to adjust content, targeting, and ad spend mid-campaign—reducing spend inefficiencies and minimising audience mismatches.
“Running ad campaigns requires you to dig through mountains of data. Some of it is valuable, but so much can be insignificant, forcing you to spend time digging through unnecessary metrics to find actionable insights. Our industry is only tapping the surface of what’s possible when you can apply AI to solve this problem,” said Anudit Vikram, Chief Product Officer at Channel Factory. “Our new Chatbot Assistant and Media Intelligence Hub surface the insights that truly drive performance, giving advertisers the clarity they need to make confident, strategic decisions.”
The Media Intelligence Hub and Chatbot Assistant are the first offerings within Channel Factory’s newly announced intelligence suite. Both tools are integrated into ActivateIQ, the company’s AI-driven media activation and optimisation platform designed for managing cross-platform campaigns.
The Media Intelligence Hub serves as a customisable reporting dashboard that consolidates campaign data across platforms. It provides advertisers with a unified view of key performance metrics, including total media cost, delivery, and overall campaign effectiveness. By replacing fragmented reports with a centralised interface, the tool is aimed at reducing operational inefficiencies and improving decision-making processes.
Beyond reporting, the dashboard incorporates machine learning capabilities to forecast trends, automate data analysis, and offer real-time optimisation recommendations. Advertisers can use the tool to adjust budgets dynamically and monitor spend against delivery targets, supporting a shift from reactive to proactive campaign strategies.