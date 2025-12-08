Chat360 partners with Meta to launch WhatsApp business voice calls

Chat360 has announced its partnership with Meta to enable WhatsApp Business Voice Calling, empowering enterprises to deliver integrated, intelligent, and real-time voice communication.
With WhatsApp Business Voice Calling now integrated into Chat360’s unified conversational platform, businesses can offer instant, high-quality voice support alongside existing channels, including WhatsApp, Instagram, Facebook Messenger and website chat. This enhancement strengthens Chat360’s omnichannel ecosystem powered by Agentic AI, Gen AI, NLP and automation.
The new capability enables enterprises to:
- Provide real-time issue resolution with personalised voice interactions.
- Reduce response and turnaround times through Agentic and Gen AI-assisted call flows.
- Support simultaneous voice and text interactions in a unified WhatsApp interface.
- Improve lead conversion through immediate sales calls triggered from WhatsApp campaigns.
- Deliver 24/7 automated and human-assisted voice support.
- Consolidate call data with CRM, ticketing and analytics tools for centralised insights.
This partnership serves industries such as retail, ecommerce, BFSI, real estate, healthcare, education and travel—sectors where fast and personalised customer communication is essential.
Backed by Chat360’s experience supporting 300+ enterprises across 5+ countries, businesses can now access WhatsApp Voice Calling within the same secure, scalable and intuitive system they already use for automation, ticketing, lead generation and multilingual support.
The feature is available immediately for all existing and new enterprise customers using the WhatsApp Business API through Chat360. Deployment requires no technical expertise due to Chat360’s low-code platform and ready integrations. International brands can also tailor voice experiences to local languages and cultural nuances through Chat360’s multilingual, omnichannel architecture.
Chat360 enables WhatsApp Business Voice Calling through native integration with Meta’s approved WhatsApp Business API, AI-powered conversational flows, CRM/ticketing/ecommerce integrations, smart intent and sentiment analysis, automated routing and a security-first, compliant infrastructure. This unified design eliminates manual processes, enhances productivity and delivers consistent experiences across customer touchpoints.
Sunnyraj Agarwal, Founder & CEO, Chat360, notes, “WhatsApp being a globally preferred platform for messaging communication, this launch reaffirms the Chat360 mission: delivering the conversations that matter, on the right channel, at the right time, empowering businesses and elevating customer success globally. As official Meta Partners, we are even better positioned to help brands unlock the full potential of conversational commerce and customers.”