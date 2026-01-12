Chatterbox Technologies enters Middle East market

Chatterbox Technologies Limited has expanded its operations to the Middle East, marking its first international market. Dubai will serve as the company’s regional hub.
The company said the move is part of its longer-term plan to build a creator economy infrastructure linking India, the Middle East and other global markets. The Middle East expansion will be led by Raj Mishra, Managing Director and CEO of Chtrbox, who earlier served as country head of TikTok India.
Mishra will oversee regional operations, including building creator networks, forming partnerships with brands and platforms, and exploring investments and acquisitions in the region.
Speaking on the development, Raj Mishra said, “The creator economy is moving beyond borders, and the real opportunity lies in connecting high-growth markets like India and the Middle East. Dubai gives us the infrastructure and access to build that bridge - not just for campaigns, but for long-term ecosystem partnerships, talent exchange, and capital deployment. Our focus is to invest, build, and scale alongside the best creators and brands in the region.”
Curt Marvis, CEO and co-founder of QYOU Media Inc., said, "Chtrbox's expansion into the Middle East represents a significant milestone in QYOU Media's strategy to build a truly global creator economy platform. With Raj's proven track record in scaling digital ecosystems and Dubai's position as a gateway to one of the world's fastest-growing creator markets, we're well-positioned to deliver value across multiple geographies. This move strengthens our ability to connect creators, brands, and audiences across borders while creating new opportunities for growth and innovation."
The Dubai hub is expected to support collaboration between Indian and Middle Eastern creators and assist brands operating across multiple markets.