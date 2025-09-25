Chatterbox Technologies to launch IPO in September 2025

Chatterbox Technologies Limited, a digital and influencer marketing and social media agency, will open its Initial Public Offering (IPO) on Thursday, September 25, 2025. It manages through its Chtrbox and Chtrsocial segments. The shares will be listed on the BSE SME platform.
The IPO will offer shares with a face value of Rs 10 each, priced in the range of Rs 110-Rs 115 per share. After the listing, promoters QYOU Media Inc. and Raj Mishra will together hold around 60% of the company’s shareholding.
Raj Mishra, Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer of Chatterbox Technologies Limited, said, “The IPO is a proud milestone in Chtrbox’s journey. From starting as a small team with a big idea, we’ve grown into one of India’s leading influencer marketing and social media companies. Chtrbox has always stood at the intersection of creativity and community, and what excites me most about this listing is not just the capital we raise, but the possibilities it unlocks - for innovation, for expanding our reach, and for giving brands and creators in India a platform that’s globally competitive. This moment reflects the trust of our clients, creators, and partners, and marks the beginning of our next chapter. With this capital, we will strengthen our technology, expand creative capabilities, and accelerate growth across India and beyond, with a clear vision to redefine how brands connect with culture, creators, and communities, and to build Chatterbox into a global leader from India.”
Curt Marvis, Non-Executive Chairman of Chatterbox Technologies Limited, added, “This IPO is an important milestone for Chatterbox Technologies and for the broader QYOU Media family. Chatterbox has consistently delivered creativity, measurable impact, and cultural relevance for brands across India. With this public listing, the company is poised to scale faster, invest in innovation, and capture new opportunities in India’s rapidly growing digital landscape. At QYOU, we see Chatterbox as a key pillar of our global strategy, and we’re confident that Raj and his team will continue to set benchmarks for the industry.”