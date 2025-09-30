Chatterbox Technologies IPO closes with 52x oversubscription

Chatterbox Technologies Limited’s SME IPO closed with a 52-fold oversubscription, highlighting strong investor interest across categories. The IPO, which opened on September 25 and closed on September 29 with a price band of Rs 110-Rs 115 per share, saw total bids of 13,07,13,600 shares against a base issue size of 37,27,200 shares worth Rs 42.86 crore, representing demand of approximately Rs 1,503.21 crore. The shares are scheduled to list on the BSE SME platform on 3 October, subject to regulatory approvals.
At the close of bidding, the IPO was subscribed 38.2 times by Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs), 82.66 times by Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs), and 46.92 times by retail investors, excluding the anchor and market maker portion.
Raj Mishra, Founder, Managing Director & CEO of Chatterbox Technologies, said, “This IPO is a strong validation of our vision and the business we’ve built. The overwhelming investor response is both humbling and energising. It reflects not just confidence in our journey so far, but belief in the creator economy’s role in shaping the future of marketing. As we step into this new chapter as a listed company, our focus is on scaling with integrity, building deeper partnerships, and driving meaningful, sustainable growth - in India and globally.”
Curt Marvis, CEO and Co-Founder of QYOU Media, added, “I am here in India with the entire team, and the excitement level is palpable at every level, including, obviously, with our investors and future shareholders. We cannot be more thrilled with the upcoming listing and expect great things for our IPO launch on Friday.”
Proceeds from the IPO will be used to expand manpower, set up offices and studios in Delhi and Bengaluru, invest in brand-building, and support working capital requirements, the agency noted.