Cheil’s Experience Commerce bags digital and media mandate for Eveready

Experience Commerce (EC), an integrated digital agency within the Cheil Network, has secured the annual digital and media mandate for Eveready Industries India Ltd, a portable energy and lighting solutions company. The account, to be managed by EC's Mumbai office, will encompass an extensive range of services, including social media management, online reputation management (ORM), SEO, website maintenance, and comprehensive media planning and buying for the company’s battery, flashlights, and lighting business units.
With past iconic campaigns like "Give Me Red" and "Khelenge Toh Seekhenge," the brand has been an integral part of the Indian advertising landscape, resonating with audiences across generations.
As the retainership agency, the agency aims to elevate the brand’s digital presence by leveraging its expertise to enhance brand awareness and engagement. The agency plans to create interactive content tailored to the brand's target audience across various social media platforms, amplifying media outreach through both organic and paid campaigns. Additionally, EC will assume responsibility for managing Eveready’s website, ensuring regular updates, maintenance, and defect fixes, alongside hosting and domain management.
Anirban Banerjee, Senior Vice President & SBU Head, Battery & Flashlight, Eveready Industries India Ltd., quoted, "As a brand deeply rooted in innovation and consumer-centricity, Eveready continuously evolves to meet the changing needs of our audience. We recognize the pivotal role of digital in our growth journey and are delighted to join forces with Experience Commerce. Their passion and expertise align perfectly with our vision, and we look forward to achieving new milestones together."
EC's strategic approach centers on enhancing brand visibility and fostering engaging social interactions. By expanding the brand's digital footprint across platforms like Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, and LinkedIn, EC aims to connect effectively with the brand's diverse audience. Utilising cutting-edge tools and insights, Experience Commerce will craft tailored social media strategies and high-impact campaigns designed to resonate with the brand's audience base.
Andrew D’mellow, Vice President of Business Development at Experience Commerce, expressed enthusiasm about the collaboration, stating, "We are thrilled to embark on this journey of growth with our new partner Eveready. This partnership is a testament to our commitment to delivering integrated services and driving meaningful engagement for brands. With our expertise and Eveready's forward-looking approach, we are poised to elevate EVEREADY's digital presence to new heights."