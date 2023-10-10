Cheil's Experience Commerce bags World Cup media mandate for MRF

Experience Commerce (EC), part of the Cheil Digital Network, has announced its latest win in securing the World Cup 2023 media mandate for MRF Tyres on Hotstar. As part of the deal, Experience Commerce will provide its creative and media services to MRF.
This collaboration comes as the brand continues its commitment to innovation, quality, and its ongoing #MRFSuperFan campaign. MRF will continue with its ongoing campaign #MRFSuperFan for this World Cup between 5th October to 19th November 2023.
The primary objective of this campaign is to engage consumers on a mass scale, encouraging them to think beyond the brand name and focus on the Reasons to Buy (RTBs) associated with MRF tyres. The agency is managing an interactive contest using social media platforms and World Cup sponsorship to amplify the message. They will also provide creative expertise throughout the campaign.
Cricket is often referred to as a religion in India, and this World Cup holds added significance as it is being hosted in India, attracting the interest of numerous Indian brands eager to associate themselves with it.
During the World Cup, the brand aims to achieve brand recall within the cricket community on Hotstar, featuring prime advertising slots, mid-, pre-, and post-roll ads, and a 40-second promotional spot. This campaign bridges traditional TV and digital by integrating TV with an interactive digital activation, with Virat Kohli as the MRF brand ambassador and Hotstar as the broadcast partner.
With this ongoing campaign, customers are sharing stories about how MRF tyres have improved their driving and riding experiences, which will be leveraged during the World Cup.
Team MRF has expressed their excitement about collaborating with Experience Commerce. They stated, "This partnership signifies a significant milestone in our journey to engage with a new generation of consumers and highlight the outstanding features of MRF tyres. Experience Commerce's innovative approach and digital marketing expertise are perfectly aligned with our objectives. Together, we aspire to create a lasting impact and elevate the MRF brand to new heights during this World Cup."
Umesh Bopche, CEO of Experience Commerce, stated, "I have a profound love for cricket, and this being the biggest cricketing tournament (the World Cup), makes this deal exceptionally significant to me. We are ecstatic to announce our resounding triumph in securing prime advertising real estate on Hotstar for MRF Tyres during the highly anticipated World Cup 2023. Our vision is to achieve unparalleled brand recall and reach new heights with our strategically placed ads. Watching MRF ads during the matches will undoubtedly evoke that familiar feeling of trust, legacy, and dependability. MRF has entrusted us with their vision, and we are committed to elevating the MRF brand to iconic status, leaving an indelible mark in the hearts and minds of millions of viewers worldwide."