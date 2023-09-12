Cheil India wins creatives duties of TVS X

Cheil India has won the creative duties of TVS X in a multi-agency pitch. The 360-degree mandate includes strategy, planning, and creative direction for this new two-wheeler.
Post this mandate win, Cheil launched a campaign for TVS X called THRILLECTRIC and a large-scale event at Burj Khalifa, Dubai.
Commenting on the win, Saurabh Kapoor, Vice President of Marketing– EV Business, TVS Motor Company, said, “The onboarding of Cheil India as the creative agency marked the culmination of our search for a partner who could help us launch our new futuristic two-wheeler and create a new unexplored category globally. Cheil India’s integrated capabilities combined with their in-depth expertise in auto and the consumer durable sectors helped us make our decision to partner with them. We look forward to creating exciting and meaningful campaigns through this association”.
The launch at the Burj Khalifa was followed by the release of the brand film. The film showcases the thrill the new TVS X promises. The film creates the world of a modern metropolitan target audience who look for an ultimate riding experience.
Neeraj Bassi, Chief Growth Officer, Cheil India said, “In our pursuit to grow our new business portfolio, we are keen to partner with marquee Indian brands who are making a mark globally to deliver gold-standard work in the industry and with the ambitious plans that TVS Motor Company has for the EV category, it was a great match. The addition of TVS motor company coalesces our auto expertise as we look forward to leveraging our creative, media, data, activation, and retail capabilities to create work that creates value for the clients and resonates with the consumers.”