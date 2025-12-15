Cheil India onboards Yatin Gupta as Associate Vice President

Cheil India has appointed Yatin Gupta as the Associate Vice President.
Sharing his appointment in a post on LinkedIn, Gupta wrote, “I’m happy to share that I’m starting a new position as Associate Vice President at Cheil India!”
Before joining Cheil India, Gupta held senior roles across advertising, digital marketing and brand consulting firms.
Most recently, he served as senior vice president for account management at BBH India, based in Gurugram.
Before that, Gupta worked as an independent brand marketing consultant, advising agencies and brands on campaign execution and content development. During the same period, he also undertook a freelance consulting role with Punt Creative.
Earlier, Gupta spent nearly two years at Dentsu Webchutney, where he held vice president and senior vice president roles in account management. He previously spent more than three years at Leo Burnett, where he served in senior digital leadership roles, including associate vice president, working on digital strategy and account management for Indian and global clients.
Gupta has also held digital leadership positions at INNOCEAN Worldwide, where he led digital work for Kia Motors India, and earlier served in client servicing and business development roles at WhiteBalance.
Early in his career, he worked as an independent consultant and was associated with Western Motorsports in Jaipur, where he handled event and sponsor management.