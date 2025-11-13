Cheil SWA Group acquires Social Beat

Cheil South West Asia (SWA) has acquired Social Beat, a Chennai-based full-service digital marketing agency, in a move aimed at expanding its presence in India’s growing digital market, according to media reports. The development, described as strategic but low-key, marks Cheil SWA’s latest effort to strengthen its digital and performance marketing capabilities in the region.
The agencies have not disclosed details about the deal, including its valuation or shareholding structure.
Industry executives cited in reports suggest that acquiring agency, the regional arm of South Korea’s Cheil Worldwide, has been exploring acquisition opportunities in India to enhance its technology and digital marketing portfolio. The acquisition of Social Beat is reportedly part of Cheil’s broader strategy to evolve into a more integrated marketing network.
When approached by Social Samosa for a response regarding the acquisition, Cheil SWA declined to comment.