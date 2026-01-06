Cheil Worldwide onboards Sungkyoon Kim as President & CEO at Cheil South West Asia

Cheil Worldwide has appointed Sungkyoon Kim as President and Chief Executive Officer of Cheil South West Asia. The move marks a leadership change at the Samsung-backed advertising and marketing network’s regional operations.
Kim succeeds Carlos LimSeob Chung, who has moved into a new role within Cheil Worldwide, the global marketing communications arm of Samsung Group.
Kim has nearly three decades of experience across marketing strategy, consumer behaviour, data and analytics. Before taking over the South West Asia role, he served as Head of Digital Platform Business at Cheil Worldwide, where he oversaw Samsung.com and led the brand’s DnA (Data and Analytics) Center, which focuses on global CRM, data intelligence and analytics.
During his time with the barnd, Kim was also involved in setting up its Global Data Center in India, expanding offshore research and development operations and supporting global delivery.
His appointment comes as Cheil South West Asia increases its focus on digital marketing.