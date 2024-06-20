Cheil X appoints Rajit Gupta as VP & Creative Head for Mumbai

Rajit Gupta has been hired as a VP and Creative Head for Cheil X, Mumbai. With a proven track record of crafting compelling campaigns and pushing creative boundaries, Gupta will play a pivotal role in shaping Cheil X’s creative oeuvre and driving client success. In his current role, he will report to Vikash Chemjong, CCO, Cheil India. His appointment comes at the heels of the agency beefing up its Mumbai operations to increase its focus on exploring new expansion opportunities in the region.
Rajit joins the team from McCann Worldgroup, where he held the position of Executive Creative Director and helmed the creative execution of the G20 summit in India last year. He has more than 17 years of experience in the dynamic world of advertising, collaborating with top-tier brands and agencies globally. His repertoire of work includes stints with agencies like J. Walter Thompson, Publicis, DDB Mudra, and Contract Advertising. He has extensive experience across a wide breadth of industries, having worked on brands like Air India, Incredible India, Coke, Pepsi, Volkswagen, Dominoes, Nestle Maggi, and Nescafe. His work has been consistently recognized and celebrated at national & international award shows, including a grand prix.
Vikash Chemjong, CCO, Cheil India, said, “There is a lot that Rajit brings to the table. His understanding of brands. His sense of design. His typography. His experience at some of the best agencies in the country. His tally of metals. Not to mention his eloquence and effortless good looks! But these aren’t the only reasons we at the agency were impressed about him. He has this vibe. An edge. A mojo so to say. Or simply put an X factor! Which probably is what makes him such an excellent fit for Cheil X! We are lucky to have him. And I’m sure our clients will feel the same very soon.”
Commenting on his appointment, Rajit said, “Why Cheil?" That's what everyone asked me when they heard the news, even Poppins, my dog. He wasn’t thrilled about his walk being moved from 10:00 am to 7:00 am. I tried to tell him that discipline is good for us, but he sensed there was more to it. He knew that the only reason I'd walk out of a nine-year-old stint was because I was ready for my second innings.
I embraced the idea of transformation. A change in perspective, format, culture and city. I feel a renewed energy to accept this challenge because, as creatives, that’s what we do! We evolve and create something better.
Joining Cheil X in Mumbai is like joining a start-up with the backing of a powerful company. It offers the flexibility of a start-up with the stability and resources of an established firm. It’s an opportunity to create impactful work with a confidence that comes from solid backing”.