Cheil X unveils its new visual identity

Cheil X, part of the Cheil SWA group has revealed its new visual identity and philosophy which takes its muse from the agency’s Korean heritage.
Rajit Gupta, VP & Creative Head of Cheil X- Mumbai, who is also the creator of the identity, says, “The form of X, which is inspired by traditional and modern Korean script, essentially breaks down to lines and dots. This framework has been extended to create a unique typeface and illustrations that form a whole visual ecosystem for the brand. The logo philosophy embodies the ethos of Cheil X – a commitment to disruptive creativity rooted in cultural empathy and emotional resonance. It is a reminder that in every stroke of design, we are not merely crafting images but shaping experiences, touching hearts, and inspiring change."
“At first blush, this new identity is a visual delight but if you dig deeper it reflects Cheil X’s preparedness for its next phase of growth as it spreads its wings with the launch of a new office in Mumbai says, Anurag Tandon, Chief Growth officer, Cheil X- Mumbai. We are uniquely poised to capture the next wave of business evolution as our clients are becoming more tech-focused with our portfolio of services that draws on our expertise of leveraging creativity and technology. We have the best talent in the industry who have hands-on experience in handling the dynamic business ask of our clients combined with the desire to fuel their growth and be an enabler for their business success” he added.
Commenting on Cheil X’s philosophy, Neeraj Bassi, Chief Growth Officer, Cheil X- Gurgaon said, “Agencies today need to move beyond their traditional remit of campaign-led approach to a broader focus on improving the business outcomes. Our main differentiator is that we are already ahead of this curve. We have been living the philosophy of Business Connected Agency for years, developing solutions that Impact every moment in the customer journey. Our BCA approach helps clients achieve their business results through the cumulative impact of connected experiences across the customer journey”.