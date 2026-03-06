Cherish Nair joins Zee Live as Brand and Marketing Consultant

Cherish Nair has joined Zee Live as Brand and Marketing Consultant. She announced the move through a LinkedIn post, marking a new chapter after nearly two years at creative agency Moonshot.
In her new role, Nair will work on shaping brand narratives and building stronger audience engagement for large-scale cultural and entertainment experiences produced by Zee Live. She said she looks forward to applying the learnings from her previous roles to contribute to the company’s brand and marketing initiatives.
Nair most recently worked as a Brand Specialist at Moonshot from April 2024 to January 2026. During her time there, she handled client servicing, project management, internal communications, social media, website management and award submissions, while working closely with creative teams to bring campaigns to life.
Before Moonshot, she served as Integration Director Digital at Wondrlab India, where she focused on digital integration strategies, cross-channel optimisation and campaign performance analysis. Earlier in her career, she worked as a Digital Client Manager at Core in Dublin and also held a role as Account Coordinator for the UK and Ireland market at Microsoft.
Nair began her career in India with the Indian Political Action Committee, where she worked on digital campaigns and political communication strategies. She also spent time at Brandwizz Communications, gaining experience in digital marketing and SEO.
In her LinkedIn post, Nair reflected on her time at Moonshot, calling it one of the most defining phases of her professional journey. She thanked co-founder Devaiah Bopanna and the team for their mentorship and support.
“As I step into this new role at Zee Live, I’m looking forward to bringing everything I’ve learned into a larger canvas — building strong brand narratives, creating meaningful audience connections, and contributing to exciting cultural and entertainment experiences,” she wrote.