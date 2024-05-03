Chimp&z Inc acquires Yellophant Digital

Mumbai-based ROI-focused agency Yellophant Digital, started by Preksha Sheth, Angad Singh Manchanda, & Lavinn Rajpal in 2020 to cater to startups and SMEs, has officially been acquired by the independent global advertising agency Chimp&z Inc. As a way forward, Preksha Sheth has exited the agency’s management, giving Chimp&z Inc. a hold of the company.
This acquisition marks a milestone in Yellophant's young journey, as Chimp&z Inc. aims to expand its service offerings to MSME brands, startups, & emerging brands in the Indian ecosystem with this venture.
Together, Chimp&z Inc. and Yellophant aim to lead AI-integrated marketing solutions to cater to budgeted clients efficiently. These solutions encompass artificial intelligence, data tracking on social media, content creation using generative AI, films, corporate AVs, and animated short videos, which will help marketers find a niche and top-quality design language. These solutions help improve efficiency and error reduction, provide easier customization, and increase campaign ROI for better results.
With its operations continuing from its Mumbai headquarters, Yellophant’s team of 20+ professionals will now work with the employees of Chimp&z Inc. thus strengthening their global deliveries. Additionally, Yellophant Digital is also eager to introduce its new team and rebrand as ‘Yellophant’, bringing fresh AI-driven affordable solutions for young brands in the Indian subcontinent.
Commenting on the recent acquisition, Co-founders Angad Singh Manchanda and Lavinn Rajpal commented, “With this acquisition, we aim to remodel Yellophant into a future-proof agency with new-age digital solutions. Our commitment to innovation propels Chimp&z Inc.’s global network to new heights. This growth will help us accommodate the new developments in the industry. Marketing is soon going to be about how smart your channels are rather than how many channels you use for marketing, this change is going to be led by artificial intelligence, & with this venture, we aim to do that by delivering cutting-edge digital solutions to our clients.”