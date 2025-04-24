Chinar Joshi joins Alchemist Marketing & Talent Solutions as Mainline Delhi Head

Alchemist Marketing & Talent Solutions has appointed Chinar Joshi as the Head of its Mainline business in Delhi. In this role, he will also oversee the Real Estate vertical in the region, working in coordination with senior leadership on national mandates.
Joshi brings close to 20 years of experience in advertising and marketing across India and Southeast Asia. He has previously worked with brands such as Maruti Suzuki, Nokia Global, Johnson & Johnson, Friesland Campina, PETRONAS, Abbott, and IKEA. Prior to this, he held a leadership role at ALTERTYPE Creative Ventures, where he was involved in managing client engagements with companies including Raheja Group, Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles, and Citroën India.
“Chinar’s appointment marks a significant step in our growth journey,” said Manish Porwal, MD at Alchemist Marketing & Talent Solutions. “We are building a future-ready agency that combines creative agility with strategic depth. These transitions are not just about filling roles, they're about amplifying capability, vision, and culture at the same time. Our focus remains on building a people-first, performance-driven agency for the next era of growth.”
Chinar brings with him a rare blend of creative acumen, market insight, and operational discipline.
“I’m excited to be joining Alchemist at this inflection point,” said Chinar. “The agency’s vision, its unique positioning across brand and talent solutions, and the energy of its leadership team were big draws. Delhi’s market potential is massive, especially in real estate, and I look forward to building on Alchemist’s momentum in the region.”