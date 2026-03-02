Chinese Wok appoints Havas Creative India & Arena Media as integrated creative & media partners

Havas Creative India and Arena Media have jointly secured an integrated creative, social and digital media mandate for Chinese Wok, according to media reports.
The mandate for the quick-service restaurant chain, owned by Lenexis Foodworks, covers creative strategy, social media, digital performance marketing, media planning and integrated campaigns across platforms.
Aayush Madhusudan Agrawal, Founder and Director, Lenexis Foodworks, was quoted as saying that as the brand scales nationally, it is investing in integrated brand building aligned with its growth plans. He said Havas Creative India would partner in shaping the next phase of its journey.
Vikas Iyer, Marketing Head at Lenexis Foodworks, said the brand aims to deepen its connection with Gen Z audiences and create sharper campaigns and stronger digital ecosystems with measurable impact.
Anupama Ramaswamy, Managing Director and Chief Creative Officer at Havas Creative India, added the agency’s role would be to build a creative platform that works across campaigns, social media and in-store experiences, with a focus on performance and cultural relevance.
Uday Mohan, COO, Havas Media India and Havas Play, said the partnership would bring together creative, media and performance under one framework to support the brand’s next phase of growth.
The partnership is intended to support national expansion and create a unified marketing approach across markets.