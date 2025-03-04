Chique Studio ropes in Malaika Arora as its new face

Chique Studio has announced the appointment of Malaika Arora as the new face of the brand. The collaboration aims to strengthen its position in the fashion market by blending traditional and contemporary styles.
Commenting on the partnership, Siddhant Gupta, founder of Chique Studio, said, “Malaika embodies the sophistication and confidence that define Chique. Her association will enhance our brand's appeal and inspire more women to embrace fashion that is both stylish and accessible.”
Arora added, “I am delighted to join Chique, a brand that values elegance and self-expression. Their designs strike the perfect balance between comfort and style.”
Chique currently operates over 60 stores across more than 25 cities in India and has expanded its presence through retail partnerships with Shoppers Stop. The brand has also entered international markets, including Dubai, Singapore, South Africa, and Bangladesh.
The collaboration marks a strategic move for Chique as it seeks to broaden its reach and reinforce its position in the fashion industry.