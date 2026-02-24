Advertising professional Chirag Sangai launches intregrated advertising and marketing agency

Advertising professional Chirag Sangai has launched an integrated advertising and marketing firm called ‘a Simple agency’ under the LoggerHeads Group, positioning it as part of a broader communications offering.
The new agency will be led by Sangai along with Hemant Kumar as Chief Creative Officer and Biswajit Dhar as Chief Financial Officer. Kumar brings more than three decades of experience in mainline advertising, most of it at Leo Burnett, while Dhar has worked across technology and finance, including a stint at Ogilvy.
The agency aims to focus on integrated mandates across advertising and marketing. It begins operations with assignments for brands including Exo, Maxo, Pril and Petronas India, and campaign work for Vicks India and HCL Sports.
Sangai has more than a decade of experience across digital and integrated agencies, including Blink Digital and Gozoop Group. Over the course of his career, he has worked on campaigns for brands such as Tide, KFC, Dream11, Tropicana, Disney, Amazon, Zomato, Chivas Regal, Milton, ICICI, Head & Shoulders, Times Network, ITC Group, Dell and Taj Hotels.
Speaking about the launch, Chirag Sangai said, “The strongest work today comes from ideas that understand culture, behaviour and context. When creative teams stay close to real human truths, the work gains momentum in culture and earns attention that cannot be bought. A Simple Agency has been built on this belief. Our focus is to help brands shape ideas that are sharp, honest and influential enough to move markets. The aim is to be a strategic and creative partner that delivers real outcomes through thinking that is simple, intelligent and culturally fluent.”
The agency plans to expand its team across creative and account management functions over the coming year, with a focus on advertising across television, print, digital platforms, content creators and artificial intelligence-led initiatives.