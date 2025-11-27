Chitale Bandhu Mithaiwale appoints Yogesh Shinde as CMO

Chitale Bandhu Mithaiwale, one of Maharashtra’s long-established confectionery and snack brands, has appointed Yogesh Shinde as its Chief Marketing Officer. The company, known for products such as bakarwadi, traditional sweets and packaged snacks, has operated for more than 70 years.
The company said the appointment is aimed at strengthening its national expansion plans. As CMO, Shinde is expected to oversee brand building across new markets, modern trade, e-commerce platforms and export channels, while continuing to position the brand on its heritage of quality and consistency.
Shinde earlier served as Senior Vice President-Marketing at the Wagh Bakri Tea Group for more than a decade.
The leadership addition comes as the company looks to accelerate growth and build a broader national footprint while maintaining its focus on purity, taste and product excellence, as the company said.