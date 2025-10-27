Chtrbox reports 33% revenue growth in H1 FY2025-26 following IPO

Chatterbox Technologies Limited (formerly Chatterbox Technologies Private Limited), which operates the influencer marketing platform Chtrbox, reported a 33.4% year-on-year increase in revenue from operations for the half year ended September 30, 2025.
The company’s revenue rose to Rs 3,598.49 lakhs in H1 FY2025-26 from Rs 2,696.63 lakhs in the same period last year. Profit after tax stood at Rs 470.04 lakhs, up 25.2% from Rs 375.47 lakhs in H1 FY2024-25.
The results follow Chtrbox’s initial public offering, which raised Rs 4,286.28 lakhs through the issue of 37,27,200 equity shares at Rs 115 per share. The IPO, listed on the BSE SME Platform on October 3, 2025, was oversubscribed 52 times.
For the reporting period, the company’s total revenue, including other income, was Rs 3,601.95 lakhs, with basic and diluted earnings per share of Rs 4.51. As of September 30, 2025, total assets stood at Rs 6,370.74 lakhs compared to Rs 3,984.49 lakhs on March 31, 2025, while reserves and surplus increased to Rs 1,991.89 lakhs.
According to the company, the half-year performance reflects steady demand for digital and influencer marketing services. Post-IPO, Chtrbox said it plans to use proceeds to strengthen its operations and support future growth initiatives within the creator economy.