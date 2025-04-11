CIFDAQ Group appoints Smrita Singh as Group Chief Brand and Communications Officer

CIFDAQ Group, a next-generation cryptocurrency exchange, Web 3.0 and blockchain ecosystem, has appointed Smrita Singh as the Group Chief Brand and Communications Officer (CBCO). Additionally, Ankur Sharma has been appointed as the company’s new Group Chief Financial Officer (CFO).
Commenting on the development, Himanshu Maradiya, Founder & Chairman, CIFDAQ Group, said, “The cryptocurrency industry is growing at an unprecedented pace, projected to attain a valuation of USD $5 billion globally by 2030. These appointments are part of our strategy to build a future-ready leadership team capable of navigating rapid change, scaling operations, and creating meaningful impact. Ankur will be instrumental in refining our financial strategy, strengthening investor relations, and enabling sustainable growth. Smrita’s strategic storytelling expertise will be key to building trust and strengthening engagement across stakeholders—from consumers and regulators to partners worldwide. Together, they will help us fortify our foundation, drive innovation, and elevate our brand as we continue to lead in the cryptocurrency and blockchain space. We’re excited to welcome them aboard at this transformative moment.”
As the Group CBCO, Singh will be responsible for elevating the presence and reputation of CIFDAQ Group, with a special focus on shaping the company’s narrative in India. She will be a driving force in strategically positioning the brand in today’s rapidly evolving regulatory landscape and fostering a deep connection with users and partners alike. Singh brings a wealth of experience, building powerful brands and spearheading impactful communications strategies for over 19 years. Prior to joining CIFDAQ Group, Smrita was the VP – Policy Communications at Dream Sports wherein she played a key role in shaping the corporate narrative, ensuring brand growth, and driving positive policy impact for Dream11. She has previously worked at organisations like FedEx, KOOH Sports, Jet Airways.
“Joining CIFDAQ at this pivotal moment is an exciting opportunity and a challenge,” said Smrita Singh Chandra, Group CBCO, CIFDAQ Group. “As we redefine the future of blockchain and financial technology, my focus is on amplifying our brand voice and reinforcing our values—transparency, trust, compliance, and innovation—to connect meaningfully with both Indian and global communities.”