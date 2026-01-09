Cinepolis India partners with It’s Spotlight to roll out digital ad screens

Cinépolis India has partnered with digital out-of-home media agency It’s Spotlight to expand into cinema advertising with the rollout of digital screens across its cinema lobbies nationwide. The agency will operate and commercialise its advertising inventory.
The deployment includes more than 350 LED screens, video walls and digital displays across 101 Cinépolis cinemas in 63 cities, covering 23 states and Union Territories.
Speaking about the partnership, Devang Sampat, Managing Director, Cinépolis India, said, "Cinema environments offer advertisers access to audiences in a focused, lean-forward setting which is distinct from outdoor and transit media. As DOOH grows and advertisers look for environments beyond cluttered digital and social platforms, cinema offers a differentiated proposition to reach young and urban audiences. With this partnership, we are looking at unlocking this opportunity while staying focused on our core business of exhibition."
According to the EY-FICCI Media and Entertainment Report 2024, India’s OOH advertising market reached Rs 5,920 crore in 2024. Digital OOH is expected to increase its share from 12% of total OOH revenues to 17% by 2027.
Virkaran Singh, Founder & Director, It's Spotlight, said, “Cinema screens sit at the intersection of attention, intent, and experience, creating strong opportunities for brands to connect with a premium, highly engaged audience. This partnership allows advertisers to access a powerful yet largely untapped market, supported by programmatic capabilities, real-time analytics, and performance-linked execution across Cinépolis properties. With a presence across 23 states, brands can achieve national scale through a single buy with measurable results.”
Advertisers using the network will have access to programmatic media buying, campaign optimisation tools and performance metrics such as impressions, audience profiles and footfall data.