Claudine Collins departs EssenceMediacom following 30 years at WPP

Claudine Collins has announced her departure from WPP after more than 30 years with the organisation. During her career, Collins worked with EssenceMediacom UK and MediaCom UK, most recently serving as Chief Client Officer at EssenceMediacom UK.
In a LinkedIn post, Collins reflected on her long tenure and said, "And that, as they say, is a wrap!! After 30 years and 5 months today is the day that I say goodbye to Essencemediacom. I cannot possibly do justice in one post to a place that I’ve spent more than half my life and holds innumerable memories but it’s been an incredible ride and I’ve been so lucky to spend so many years with incredibly wonderful, warm, empathetic, talented people, many of whom I’m lucky enough to call my friends.
To all the amazing clients I’ve had the privilege of working with! We achieved great things but also had many laughs and fun along the way and I loved every minute I spent with you. And to the incredible media owners and partners I thank you for always being so supportive of me and always bringing the fun and joy. The MediaCom/Media partners Xmas party will always be a highlight!"
Collins has had a long-standing career spanning over three decades primarily within the WPP group. She began as Group Head at CIA Medianetwork before joining EssenceMediacom UK (formerly MediaCom UK) in 1995. At MediaCom UK, she served as Head of Investment for over 17 years, overseeing significant media buying operations. Later, she was promoted to Managing Director UK, a role she held for more than 11 years, before becoming Chief Client Officer at EssenceMediacom UK.