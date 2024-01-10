Cleartrip appoints Chetan Sharma as Head of Digital Marketing

Chetan Sharma has been appointed as Head of Digital Marketing at Cleartrip. Sharma announced the news on his LinkedIn profile.
With a background spanning more than 15 years, Sharma is a digital marketer known for his data-driven approach in building and overseeing brands across diverse sectors. His prior experience includes positions at Simpl, Adda52 Rummy, and Times Internet.
Having previously served as the Director of Online Marketing and Performance Marketing at Cleartrip, Sharma brings insights and familiarity with the company. His skill set encompasses proficiency in performance marketing, display marketing, marketplace strategy, and analytics. Additionally, Sharma holds an MBA from Deakin University in Melbourne.