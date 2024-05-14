Clovia announces Manushi Chhillar as its new brand ambassador

Clovia has announced former Miss World Manushi Chhillar as its newest brand ambassador.
Manushi Chhillar takes centre stage in the brand’s latest National TV ad campaign themed around ‘Coffee to Club with Clovia.’ The actress will be seen as the face of the brand in a 360-degree campaign spanning OOH, Digital media and TV.
The TVC campaign revolves around the idea of Clovia being a supportive companion for women during all of life's adventures and moments, both grand and intimate, akin to a caring friend. The film's story follows Manushi Chhillar’s candid conversations with her friend and highlights Manushi’s personality as she juggles her plans for the day.
Chhillar is touted to be a natural fit for the film, portraying the essence of a Clovia Girl. Her journey from the world of medicine to the realms of fashion and acting is said to mirror Clovia's own evolution as a brand dedicated to empowered women.
Commenting on the announcement Neha Kant, Founder, Clovia said “At Clovia, we believe lingerie should empower women to live life to the fullest instead of holding them back with discomfort or insecurity. Our connection with our customers extends beyond mere products; we promote values of happiness in life by being financially independent, working hard & loving yourself. Manushi embodies all these with the confidence of a champion. Her inspiring journey to making her mark in the tough world of Bollywood resonates deeply with Clovia. We were delighted to welcome her onboard. After all, smart girls do choose Clovia!”
Commenting on the association, Manushi Chhillar said “I am elated to associate with Clovia; a brand that believes in propagating happiness and it truly resonates with my ideology. My journey also symbolizes that life is what you make it through perseverance and unapologetic pursuit of your passions. Together with Clovia, we hope to inspire women to embrace their uniqueness, to own their narrative, and to redefine what it means to be beautiful, inside and out.”