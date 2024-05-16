Club Mahindra appoints Megalodon as its AI creative tech partner

Club Mahindra has announced a strategic partnership with Megalodon, an AI Creative Tech company. This collaboration aims to leverage artificial intelligence to enhance Club Mahindra’s creative output and marketing reach, setting new standards for customer engagement and brand visibility.
Expressing her enthusiasm about the partnership, Rashi Agarwal, Founder of Megalodon said, "Collaborating with Club Mahindra allows us to showcase the transformative potential of AI in the hospitality industry. We are excited to bring our innovative solutions to such a respected brand and look forward to achieving remarkable outcomes together."
Sahid SK, Co-Founder & Chief Creative Officer of Megalodon, added, "AI is revolutionising the way brands connect with their audiences. Through this partnership, we aim to set new benchmarks in customer interaction and satisfaction within the travel sector. Our AI-driven creatives are designed to captivate and engage, creating unforgettable experiences for Club Mahindra’s members."