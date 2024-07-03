CMF by Nothing announces Rashmika Mandanna as brand ambassador

CMF, a sub-brand of London-based technology company Nothing, has announced its partnership with the Indian film industry actress, Rashmika Mandanna. As the brand ambassador for CMF products, Mandanna will be featured prominently in digital, print, and TVC campaigns, representing the innovative spirit and stylish essence of the products.
“We are delighted to welcome Rashmika Mandanna to the CMF family,” said Vishal Bhola, President, Nothing India. “CMF by Nothing embodies our philosophy of creating beautiful, functional, and thoughtful devices that enhance everyday experiences. We believe that technology should not only be innovative but also a source of joy and self-expression. Rashmika Mandanna, with her dynamic personality, vibrant edgy spirit and dedication to her craft makes her a wonderful fit for CMF by Nothing, and we are excited to have her represent our brand and inspire our consumers.”
Commenting on the partnership, Mandanna said, “I am delighted to partner with CMF by Nothing as their brand ambassador, a brand that truly reflects the culture of innovation. Discovering CMF reminded me of my own journey of starting something new and exciting. The impressive colours and unique products instantly appealed to me. This collaboration felt very natural because I love edgy designs and great aesthetics. I can't wait to join forces with CMF and produce something exceptional."
The brand also unveiled the customisable design of the CMF Phone 1, a smartphone that redefines personalisation and functionality.