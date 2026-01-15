Coach names Arjoon Bose as Vice President of Marketing for EMEA and India

Arjoon Bose has been appointed Vice President of Marketing for Europe, the Middle East, Africa and India at Coach, according to a post he shared on LinkedIn.
Announcing the move, Bose wrote, “New Year, New gig! Tipping over into the world of fashion & retail as Vice President Marketing Coach for Europe, Middle East, Africa & India.”
In his new role, Bose will lead the brand’s marketing strategy across the region, overseeing brand positioning and consumer engagement in multiple international markets.
Reflecting on the appointment, he said, “With a renewed approach to brand building driving our global momentum, I feel incredibly lucky for this opportunity to work with our talented teams to bring our legacy brand (‘America's Original House of Leather’) to a new generation of consumers, rooted in self-expression, through the lens of courage, creativity & craftmanship, and inspired by the spirit of possibility of our hometown New York.”
Bose also acknowledged colleagues and leadership at Coach and its parent company.
Before joining Coach, Bose served as Global Chief Marketing and Digital Officer at Bel, based in Paris. He previously spent nearly a decade at General Mills, where he held senior roles across Europe, Australia, Asia and Latin America, including leading brand experience, creative strategy and new ventures. Earlier in his career, he held marketing leadership positions at L’Oréal across India and Europe, working on brands including Garnier, L’Oréal Paris and Maybelline New York.