Coca-Cola's AI-generated ad sparks backlash

Coca-Cola has stirred controversy with its latest Christmas campaign, marking its first use of Generative AI in a holiday TV ad. A 15-second remake of the iconic “Holidays are Coming” commercial—originally launched in 1995—was created using Coca-Cola's proprietary AI program, "Real Magic AI." A small disclaimer in the video acknowledges its AI origins.
However, the ad has faced heavy criticism online, with many viewers calling it "soulless." The absence of Santa Claus, a beloved figure in Coca-Cola's holiday tradition, has especially disappointed fans. In this AI-driven campaign, Santa only appears briefly, depicted holding his hands in one of the three ads, a choice that some believe diminishes his festive presence.
One of the commercials, featuring human characters, drew the most attention on social media. Critics highlighted the unnatural appearance of the AI-generated figures, citing challenges in creating lifelike human expressions and movements.
The other two ads in the campaign focus on furry animals, avoiding the criticism faced by the human-centric spot. Despite the backlash, the campaign has sparked a conversation about the evolving role of AI in advertising—and its potential impact on cherished holiday traditions.