Coca Cola India cuts adex by Rs 13.75 crore to Rs 1311 crore in FY25

Coca-Cola India reduced its c in FY25 even as its profits rose sharply, according to a media report citing data from Tofler.
The company cut advertising expenditure by Rs 13.75 crore to Rs 1,311.13 crore in FY25, down from Rs 1,520.22 crore in the previous fiscal.
Despite the lower ad spend, consolidated profit increased 46.3% year-on-year to Rs 615.03 crore in FY25. Revenue from operations rose 7.5% to Rs 5,042.56 crore, while total income grew 7.7% to Rs 5,171.48 crore.
India is the fifth-largest market for the Atlanta-headquartered beverage maker. Coca-Cola India is an unlisted entity fully owned by Hong Kong-based Coca-Cola South Asia (India) Holdings Ltd, a subsidiary of The Coca-Cola Company.
The parent of brands such as Thums Up, Limca, Sprite, Maaza and Minute Maid reported a 9.65% increase in royalty payments to its US-based parent, which rose to Rs 556.52 crore in FY25.
The company’s total tax expense increased 33% to Rs 228.08 crore during the year, compared with Rs 171.42 crore in FY24. Total expenses rose 2.8% to Rs 4,328.37 crore.