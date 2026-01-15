Coca-Cola elevates Sanket Ray to oversee Emerging Large Markets across regions

The Coca-Cola Company has elevated Sanket Ray, currently President of India and Southwest Asia, to a broader regional role.
In addition to his current responsibilities, Ray will oversee Emerging Large Markets, including India and Southwest Asia, Greater China and Mongolia, and Japan and South Korea, the company said in a statement announcing a series of leadership changes.
It has announced Henrique Braun as Chief Executive Officer. Braun is currently Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer. He will succeed James Quincey, who will continue as Executive Chairman of the board.
Additionally, the company is creating a new Chief Digital Officer role. Sedef Salingan Sahin, currently President of the Eurasia and Middle East operating unit, will take on the position and report to Braun. Sahin will be responsible for integrating the brand’s digital efforts across functions.
“The Chief Digital Officer position is a pivotal new role for our future,” Henrique Braun said. “Sedef’s proven leadership will help shape how we digitalise the enterprise end-to-end, and over the next several months, she will assess how to organise the teams responsible for digital across the enterprise to help strengthen execution, simplify how we work and enable us to deliver for consumers with greater precision and speed.”
The leadership changes are aimed at bringing the business closer to consumers and accelerating technology adoption across the company.
Braun said, “We believe our ongoing growth depends on understanding consumers even more deeply. “We are evolving our operating organisation structure and elevating digital leadership so we can move faster and work smarter across all markets.”
All appointments will take effect on March 31, 2026.