Coca-Cola elevates Narayanan S. as Senior Director for e-commerce

The Coca-Cola Company has elevated Narayanan S. as Senior Director - eCommerce, according to a post he shared on LinkedIn.
“I’m happy to share that I’m starting a new position as Senior Director - eCommerce at The Coca-Cola Company!” Narayanan wrote.
Narayanan S. has spent more than a decade at The Coca-Cola Company in India, holding roles across sales, marketing, customer management and digital commerce.
Before this, he was Senior Director for On-Premise and Entertainment in the Customer Management Group, overseeing segments such as food services, cinemas, hotels and travel. He earlier served as Director and Lead for on-premise and travel channels, covering railways, airlines and airports.
His previous roles at the company include senior manager handling the McDonald’s beverage business and organised wholesale, and senior brand manager for juice brands such as Minute Maid. He also worked on modern trade retail and e-commerce, as well as trade marketing and business development assignments earlier in his career.
Narayanan began his career at Accenture as an associate software engineer. He joined Coca-Cola as a summer intern in 2010 and later entered the company’s management trainee programme.