Coca-Cola’s Sagar Sharma elevated to Senior Director - Growth Strategy, India & SW

Sagar Sharma has been promoted to Senior Director, Growth Strategy, India and SW Asia at The Coca-Cola Company. Sharma has been part of the company for over a year now. He initially held the role of Director - Business Strategy at the company. He updated this development on his LinkedIn profile.
A seasoned professional with over 17 years of experience in Sales and Marketing, Sharma has handled senior positions across categories and geographies.
Prior to joining Coca-Cola, he was the Senior Manager, Strategic Portfolio Management, APAC at GSK Consumer Healthcare and has worked with the organization for 10 years. He has also worked at organizations like Wipro Consumer Care and Aricent.