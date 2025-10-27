Coca-Cola appoints Sunainika Singh as Senior Marketing Director for Nutrition Category

Sunainika Singh has joined The Coca-Cola Company as Senior Marketing Director for the nutrition category. She updated her LinkedIn profile to reflect the move.
Singh moves from Mondelez International, where she served as Marketing Director – Biscuits and Bakes. During her tenure at Mondelez, which spanned over 16 years, she held several marketing and category leadership roles across chocolates, biscuits, and cocoa beverages.
At Mondelez, Singh chaired the Biscuits Category Board, overseeing business strategy, innovation, and cross-functional collaboration across finance, sales, and supply chain.
She has also led chocolate innovation initiatives, spearheading launches such as Cadbury Dairy Milk 30% Less Sugar and Cadbury Silk Mousse, and managed regional marketing for wholesome biscuits in the AMEA region.
Earlier in her career, Singh worked at IMRB International (now Kantar) as Insights Director, leading research for FMCG and telecom clients.
At The Coca-Cola Company, she will oversee marketing strategy for the nutrition category, drawing on more than two decades of experience in brand management and consumer insights.