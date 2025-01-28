Coldplay's concert on Disney+ Hotstar draws 83L views & 16.5Cr minutes of watch time

Disney+ Hotstar streamed Coldplay’s Music of the Spheres World Tour concert live from Ahmedabad, drawing 83 lakh views and 16.5 crore minutes of watch time. The concert attracted viewers from across India, with Maharashtra, Gujarat, Karnataka, NCR Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, and West Bengal accounting for 85% of the audience. This broad reach highlights the platform’s role in providing accessible live entertainment to a wide audience across the country.
Coldplay’s performance, streamed live from Ahmedabad on January 26, 2025. The event, presented through Disney+ Hotstar’s streaming technology and enhanced audio with Dolby 5.1, offered a digital experience that turned living rooms into virtual arenas and watch parties into a nationwide celebration, showcasing how technology can bring people together through shared entertainment.
Commenting on the success, Sanjog Gupta, CEO-Sports at JioStar, said, “At Disney+ Hotstar, we specialise in delivering compelling and immersive coverage of large-scale live events. We're continually striving to serve elevated experiences combining our strength in story-telling with the power of shared emotional connections. Coldplay Live is a perfect example of how we bring world-class live entertainment and the power of unmissable, shared moments to millions across India.”
Kiran Mani, CEO-Digital at JioStar, said, "At Disney+ Hotstar, curating live-streaming experiences goes beyond business. Our unparalleled reach driven by our vision to empower audiences makes it imperative for us to deliver premium high value entertainment experiences for our users. The overwhelming response to Coldplay’s Music of the Spheres live stream is a testament to our commitment to democratizing access to premium experiences, breaking barriers, and redefining how India is entertained.”
He further added "This is just the beginning of an era where technology and storytelling come together to unlock endless possibilities in live entertainment.”
Disney+ Hotstar rolled out an integrated marketing campaign targeting Coldplay fans and first-time users, inviting them to experience the live performance. The campaign witnessed promotions with an cross channel plan, large scale watch parties, and on-platform interactivity.
On-platform interactivity, including Coldplay lyrics integration, allowed fans to engage with the performance in real-time, while influencers rallied their followers and hosted watch parties, creating a sense of community on Disney+ Hotstar. Strategic campaign integrations across BookMyShow, Swiggy, Spotify, YouTube, and other platforms reached those who missed out on tickets. The #ColdplayOnDisneyHotstar hashtag trended across social media as fans shared their excitement, memorable moments, and highlights from the night.
Disney+ Hotstar utilised streaming features and an pre-live segment to offer an interactive experience for viewers. The livestream served as a high-impact, data-driven platform, reaching audiences at scale. Brands like Jameson Ginger Ale as Co-Powered By sponsor, Cisco as Livestream Event Partner, and Courtyard by Marriott as Livestream Associate Sponsor collaborated with the platform to create memorable experiences for subscribers.