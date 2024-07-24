Colgate-Palmolive selects WPP as Amazon agency of record in Europe

Colgate-Palmolive has selected WPP as its Amazon agency of record in its key markets in Europe, consolidating Amazon media activities with a single company.
WPP will support Colgate-Palmolive’s oral care, personal care and home care businesses to adopt a more data-driven, full-funnel approach to Amazon in order to accelerate omnichannel brand and sales impact via Amazon’s Retail, Integrated Amazon Advertising and Amazon cloud-based clean room solutions.
The win reflects the brand’s continued investment in digital commerce and further enhances its omnichannel marketing strategies.
The agency was awarded the business concluding a competitive review to integrate critical Amazon workstreams. A distinct new end-to-end, cross-agency functional model-driven and scaled across the region will work in collaboration with local talent. The WPP bespoke solution, led by VML’s Amazon Centre of Excellence in Luxembourg, and in partnership with GroupM’s Wavemaker, forges a deeper connection between sales, media and brand teams by aligning custom insights and data across the entire customer journey.
The model will utilise WPP’s proprietary Amazon tech stack, which includes its market-leading Amazon Marketing Cloud (AMC) Insights solution, to help Colgate-Palmolive brands achieve exponential growth on Amazon. A highly operational predictive and data-driven model, AMC Insights naturally sequences Amazon-level insights into clear actions for greater precision and accuracy in reaching audience segments, bringing its brands a competitive edge in their retail media investments. This unified approach to planning and activation across all channels enabled through WPP Open, the company’s intelligent marketing operating system, will deliver greater visibility into marketing and business performance, along with highly effective, tailored activations across retail, content, media and measurement.
Christy Borrowman, VP Digital Transformation, Europe at Colgate-Palmolive, said, “As part of our continued digital transformation we want to unlock the growth potential in digital commerce. With their Amazon Centre of Excellence team, VML brings deep Amazon and e-commerce expertise that can proactively enable long-term growth for our brands and optimise our media investment on Amazon. We are data-driven and need to get to better insights on e-commerce. I’m confident this new model with WPP will ensure every Amazon ecosystem touchpoint drives deeper engagement, loyalty and, ultimately, conversion for our brands.”
Gemma Spence, VML Chief Digital Commerce Officer, EMEA and WPP Colgate-Palmolive Commerce Lead, said, “We are thrilled that Colgate Europe has selected WPP as its agency of record for Amazon. Integrated planning and delivery are essential for modern marketing organisations to achieve transformation and sustainable growth. We are confident that the WPP Open-enabled workflow, driven by our world-class AMC solution, will better equip Colgate-Palmolive’s strong brands to meet the evolving demands of today’s dynamic digital landscape.”