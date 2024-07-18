Collective Artists Network acquires Galleri5

Collective Artists Network launches into the world of AI through the acquisition of Galleri5. This strategic move underscores Collective Artists Network's commitment to scaling the creator and content ecosystem through technology.
This acquisition follows a series of strategic moves by the agency to bolster its position in the new media landscape. Just last week, it acquired Terribly Tiny Tales, a text-first flash fiction platform while in September 2023, the company acquired Under 25 Universe, aiming to empower student culture and provide opportunities within the creator ecosystem.
Vijay Subramaniam, Founder and CEO of Collective Artists Network, stated, "This acquisition of Galleri5 is a giant leap in integrating deep tech and AI into our ecosystem, enhancing our ability to provide cutting-edge solutions for our talents, content platforms and brands. By leveraging advanced AI technology, we can drive more impactful and personalized storytelling, trendspotting and research which will further solidify our position as a leading new media company centred around talent."
"Over the past 9 years, galleri5 has operated at the crossroads of creators, AI, and social trends, leading award-winning influencer campaigns and developing cutting-edge AI and data solutions," said Rahul Regulapati, Founder of galleri5. "Our journey has been about challenging the status quo and redefining brand engagement. Partnering with Collective Artists Network provides us with an expansive platform to scale our vision and build an even greater legacy."