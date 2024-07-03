Collective Artists Network acquires Terribly Tiny Tales

Collective Artists Network announces its acquisition of Terribly Tiny Tales (TTT), an Indian storytelling platform. This strategic acquisition aligns with the company's vision to expand its influence in the media industry with its roots in popular culture.
TTT began its journey in 2013 as a text-first flash fiction platform on Facebook, founded by Anuj Gosalia. Recognising the need for organic storytelling amidst the clutter of internet memes and GIFs, Gosalia launched TTT to bring meaningful and relatable content to digital audiences. The platform now spans Instagram, YouTube, and other social media, boasting millions of followers.
Vijay Subramaniam, Founder and CEO of Collective Artists Network, commented on the acquisition, “My vision has always been to build scale by creating an ecosystem that supports the best forms of storytelling for creators. The acquisition of Terribly Tiny Tales fits perfectly into our expansion plan to establish Collective Artists Network as the preeminent new media company centred around creators and content. We endeavour to empower the entire creator ecosystem with our network and this acquisition is another step toward achieving that goal.”
Anuj Gosalia, Founder and CEO of Terribly Tiny Tales, shared his enthusiasm, “Joining forces with Collective Artists Network is a definitive moment for Terribly Tiny Tales. This partnership will enable TTT to leverage Collective's extensive resources and expertise, allowing us to amplify our reach and impact in the storytelling domain. We are thrilled to be part of this burgeoning force that values creativity, storytelling and innovation as much as we do.”
Since its inception, Collective Artists Network has transitioned from its talent management roots to becoming a new media entity. The company launched BigBang.Social last year, a tech platform that connects creators with opportunities for commerce, brand collaboration, upskilling, and community building.
The acquisition is a milestone in redefining creator-led new media businesses. With this acquisition, the company is poised to resonate even more deeply with diverse audiences in today's dynamic media landscape.