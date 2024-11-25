Collective Artists Network launches Galleri5’s AI suite

Collective Artists Network has introduced Galleri5’s AI-powered suite. This platform combines technology with cultural intelligence to streamline content creation, uncover emerging trends, and deliver real-time insights, enabling brands to connect with their audiences more effectively than ever.
At the core of Galleri5’s offering is its ability to generate hyper-realistic catalog visuals without the need for traditional photoshoots. By changing basic product images into ad-ready visuals, brands can reduce production time by up to 70% while significantly cutting costs.
It also provides a social intelligence module that analyses audience sentiment and campaign performance. These insights allow marketers to go beyond surface-level metrics, enabling data-driven decisions. Meanwhile, its 'Trend Discovery' tool scours millions of social media posts and media articles to identify emerging topics, helping brands stay ahead of the curve and even drive trends rather than react to them.
"Galleri5’s tools are not just about enhancing workflows, they represent a new era of brand storytelling where creativity and data merge seamlessly,” said Vijay Subramaniam, Founder and Group CEO of Collective Artists Network. “This suite is empowering brands with the tools to shift from manual processes to precision-driven strategies. This goes beyond optimising efficiency, it’s about reimagining what’s possible in brand media.”
Rahul Regulapati, Founder and CEO of Galleri5, emphasised the suite’s predictive capabilities, noting, "At Galleri5, we’re shaping the future of brand content, fusing AI-powered catalog imaging, social intelligence, and trend-driven insights. We enable brands to create personalised, trend-first content that resonates and leads the conversation, faster, smarter, and at scale. The future of media isn’t about keeping up; it’s about defining what comes next.”
Galleri5’s suite is used by over 50 brands and supported by partnerships with various social platforms.