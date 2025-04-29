Collective Artists Network launches new media division ‘Collective Media Network’

Collective Artists Network has launched a new media network. This move highlights the company’s ongoing efforts to create and distribute original content across various platforms, while playing an active role in cultural conversations.
The network brings together several platforms, including Terribly Tiny Tales, Under 25, Big Bang Social, and Galleri5, covering areas such as storytelling, youth communities, lifestyle, and education. The company produces a wide range of content, from digital IPs to live experiences and creator-led shows. New initiatives, such as Rashmika & Ru with TTT and Marathi Minded with Neel Salekar, focus on regional and genre-specific content.
In a technological development, Collective has introduced AI-powered creators Kavya Mehra and Radhika Subramaniam. These virtual personalities address topics such as modern parenting and youth culture, reflecting the company’s interest in exploring synthetic characters for content creation.
To further expand its operations, Collective has appointed Sudeep Lahiri as Head of Channels and Distribution. Lahiri, who brings nearly two decades of experience, will oversee content distribution across the company’s brands and platforms. Collective’s strong distribution network, which includes social platforms and newsletters, is expected to help extend its reach.
“In today’s world, new media is about owning eyeballs, and through our content, distribution, and influence, we intend to become the media network that defines attention. We have always understood the pulse of pop culture, reflecting it when needed, and influencing it when it matters most.” said Vijay Subramaniam, Founder and Group CEO of Collective Artists Network.