Communication Casa secures strategic communications mandate for Let’s Konstruct

Communication Casa has been awarded a strategic communications mandate for Let’s Konstruct, a B2B construction materials platform. The agency noted that the partnership is expected to help the brand communicate its values.
Speaking on securing the mandate, Manauti Walecha, Founder of Communication Casa, said, We are excited to collaborate with Let’s Konstruct as they establish their presence in the market. Our team will ensure their innovation and expertise are communicated effectively to the right audiences.”
Speaking on the partnership, Gaurav Markanda, CEO & Co-founder of Let’s Konstruct, said, "We are happy to onboard Communication Casa to help us communicate our brand values in the market through an effective PR strategy. Their work philosophy and commitment to client impact created a shared approach, shaping our collaboration.
As a part of the mandate, the agency is expected to design and implement a communications strategy for the brand, focusing on media relations, content development, and stakeholder engagement to strengthen the brand’s presence in the building materials and construction sector.